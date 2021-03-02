FRSC commences special operation against rickety vehicles in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) ,Anambra Command, says it has started a special operation against rickety vehicles on roads in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

Kumapayi said that the command received a directive from the Corps Headquarters in Abuja to clear off rickety vehicles from roads in the state.

He stated that such vehicles were not road worthy as they constitute nuisance on the roads and could cause fatal crashes involving lives.

“Rickety vehicles are threat to life on our roads, and we are determined to ensure that no road user dies needlessly on our roads anymore.

“The command will not hesitate to impound such vehicles if seen on the roads.

“All vehicles have a lifespan, only maintenance will ensure that they are durable and functional.

“Therefore, I urge motorists to carry out daily routine checks, fix defects immediately, embark on preventive maintenance and adequate monitoring of their vehicles, to ensure their road worthiness at all times,” he said.

Kumapayi said the agency would continue to strengthen its regulation of vehicle standards, enforce traffic rules and continue to create a safer motoring environment for road users.

On tricycle operators, the sector commander said they would undergo continuous trainings to ensure they operate effectively and efficiently on the roads.

`We commend the state government for facilitating the training of tricycle operators in the state.

“I want to remind them that the law which is against tricycle operators plying the expressways is still in place and will be enforced accordingly,” he said. (NAN)