FRSC command prosecutes 50 over traffic offence in Onitsha

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), command in Anambra state, says it has successfully prosecuted 50 suspected traffic offenders in a mobile court in Onitsha.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Kumapayi said 47 of the suspects were convicted for various traffic offence, while the rest three were discharged by the court.

“There was a mobile court session in Onitsha were suspected traffic offenders were prosecuted. Three out of the 47 suspects were convicted for attempting to bribe FRSC officers in a bid to evade arrest.

“I want send a strong warning to motorists, especially commercial vehicle operators to desist from inducing FRSC operatives, rather they should endeavour to process valid national drivers’ license, install speed limit device on their vehicles and abide by traffic regulations.