FRSC command prosecutes 50 over traffic offence in Onitsha

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), command in Anambra state, says it has successfully prosecuted 50 suspected traffic offenders in a mobile court in Onitsha.
The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.
Kumapayi said 47 of the suspects were convicted for various traffic offence, while the rest three were discharged by the court.
“There was a mobile court session in Onitsha were suspected traffic offenders were prosecuted. Three out of the 47 suspects were convicted for attempting to bribe FRSC officers in a bid to evade arrest.
“I want send a strong warning to motorists, especially commercial vehicle operators to desist from inducing FRSC operatives, rather they should endeavour to process valid national drivers’ license, install speed limit device on their vehicles and abide by traffic regulations.
“The total number of offences committed was 98 and the most prevalent of the offences were failure to install speed limit device and driver’s license violation, ” he said.
Kumapayi said the prosecution was part of measures to increase the efficacy of FRSC’s enforcement operations across the state.
He said the corps was not just booking offenders but also prosecuting them to serve as deterrent to other road users.
According to him, one of the strategic goals of the corps is to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities on the highways and to promote safety consciousness among road transport operators. (NAN)
