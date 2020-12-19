FRSC: Coalition hails Buhari, lauds Boboye’s feat

A group, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Justice and Equity has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to reappoint Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi,mni as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) two years ago remains very commendable.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Olayemi Success, Chief Convener (CCSO-JE), the coalition said Boboye has justified the President’s confidence in him with remarkable achievements.

Hear Success, “Today, we are here to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for re- appointing Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) two years ago, indeed it is one of the appointments we judge as square peg in Square hole as it is characterised with continuous justification of President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence in appointing him as the Corps Marshal of the Corps.

“Particularly, we commend the Corps Marshal for the recent great feat of having Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) .This is a global strategy that will definitely guide all the stakeholders to having safer road, fuller lives and better economy.Fortunately, Nigeria is the first nation in Africa to have such great strategy and when fully implemented, our nation will be greater and safer.

The coalition noted that FRSC under Oyeyemi has become very effective in carrying out mandate of the Corps.It also hailed what it called the “near zero corruption incidence due to highly improved welfare of the men and women of the Corps and adequate provision of the operational logistics”

The statement said further that, “Their professionalism has become first among equals in Nigeria, FRSC that was known to be operating from rented offices now operates mostly from owned offices accommodation as a result of judicious use of the available resources.

“These and many more are achieved under the watch of Dr Oyeyemi as the CM of FRSC,” the coalition said.

The group recalled that in furtherance of its policy on transparency and anticorruption, the present Management last year established the National Traffic Radio (NTR) to provide ample opportunity for members of the public not only to get information on traffic updates and road conditions across the country, but report any negative encounter with members of the Corps including demand for bribes directly to the studios. The traffic radio which has been in operation is providing direct access to members of the public through various communication tools for unhindered fight against impunity, corruption and unprofessionalism among the FRSC personnel and other incidents.

The group said, “Let us at this point congratulate Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi for these and many more achievements as the Corps Marshal while using the same opportunity to call on him to continue to justify the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari in him by sustaining and improving the achievements of the past, knowing well that there is always room for improvement also bearing in mind that CCSO-JE will only commend him when progress is recorded and do otherwise if more achievements are not recorded.”

It also called on “detractors of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to stop all the clandestine moves to distract him and rather join hands with him for the betterment of FRSC and Nigeria at large, knowing well, that his appointment was a tenured one not career, based on the 2007 FRSC act as he is appointed by the President.”