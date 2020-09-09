FRSC clamps down on wanted offenders

Share the news













The zone 4 command of the FRSC comprising of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, has advised all traffic offenders earlier arrested but yet to redeem and effect payment of the fines, should endeavour to do so immediately or risk arrests.

The ZCO RS4,Jos ACM Kayode OLAGUNJU,mni disclosed that these offenders who are already declared wanted after exceeding the seven days grace period from the dates of arrests and issuance of Notice of Offence tickets are now being looked out for by the Operatives of the Corps in a special operation tagged “OPERATION TRACKER” slated for 11th to 17th September, 2020.Those who voluntarily report in any of the FRSC Offices nation wide and make payment for the fines as stipulated will not be prosecuted, while those arrested with the expired Notice of Offence tickets will have their vehicles impounded and the offenders prosecuted in line with Section 10 (4) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and the Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012. The prosecuted offenders face the risk of six (6) months imprisonment in addition to their fines.

In a release signed by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer of the Zone, Deputy Route Commander Terry Hoomlong, the public was informed that the Zonal Commander had directed all the Commanding Officers in the Zone to circulate the list of wanted Offenders and collaborate with Sister Security Agencies in their areas of jurisdiction to track down these fleeing Offenders.They are to also liaise with the Boards of Internal Revenue in their areas to also track down some of these Offenders at the point of renewal of their vehicles and drivers licences.

The Zonal Commanding Officer further implored motorists to be mindful of the rainy season and Ember months rush in order to maintain safety on the road. Road users are enjoined to obey traffic rules and regulations always. Wishing all safe journey into the new year and beyond.