FRSC cautions truck drivers, motorists against recklessness

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has again cautioned drivers of container-laden trucks and other motorists against recklessness on the highways to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.Ganiyu spoke against the backdrop of recent accident at Sango- Ota Toll- Gate involving a container marked EKY 21 YA and a tanker with registration number SMK 279 XU, that emptied its contents on the road.

According to him, the container heading toward Sango-Ota from Lagos, hit the edge of a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of the premium motor spirit.

“The edge of container just hit the side of the tanker and the fuel started leaking from the hole made on the tanker by the articulated vehicle.

“No life was lost in the accident, but the FRSC wants to appeal to truck drivers and other motorists to exercise patience and desist from any reckless act that could lead to accident,” he said.

Ganiyu said that danger was, however, averted with the help of men from the fire service, while the FRSC men and other sister agencies controlled the traffic.

The unit commander warned container drivers and other motorists to be careful, especially at the bad spots on the road to prevent accidents. (NAN)

