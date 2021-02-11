The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, has cautioned youths in the state to stop attacking its personnel on rescue missions. The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, gave the warning onThursday in a meeting with some traditional rulers in Ibadan.

Chukwurah urged the traditional rulers to talk to the youths in their domains on the need to stop the attacks, which she described as a new trend. She also described accident as a natural phenomenon and FRSC as an organisation vested with the mandate to rescue accident victims on the roads. “What we are witnessing in Oyo State is a situation where there is crash and FRSC men are out for rescue, the youth will first and foremost prevent us from getting there.

“They will want to fight FRSC and prevent us from rendering assistance to the accident victims that are in pains. “At times we call other sister agencies to go with us for rescue,” Chukwurah said. She said that the youths sometime attacked the surving driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, vandalised the vehicle or set it ablazed.

Chukwurah cited example of an accident that occurred on Wednesday around Ojo area of the state where FRSC officials were almost attacked while trying to rescue accident victims. ” I believe this is not right and that is why we call the traditional rulers to help us talk to your subjects. “The accident victims we want to rescue may not be FRSC relatives and could be your relatives and you should not prevent us from doing our work,” she said . She, however, appreciated the support of the traditional rulers in the state. The sector commander also advised traders to stoping trading on the road side and called on motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations including the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his remark, the Chairman of Yoruba World Assembly (YWA),Dr Taye Ayorinde, condemned the attitude of the youths,saying the issue should be taken serious. “It is rather unfortunate that Nigeria youths will be disturbing the FRSC when rescuing accident victims.

“If you cannot help them get out of the place,” he said. Also speaking,the Chairman of Sabo Developmental Association, Alhaji Garuba Danjumo, said that they would collaborate with FRSC to address the menace and achieve common objectives.