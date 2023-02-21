FRSC cautions Nigerians against hooliganism during elections

By Ige Adekunle

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised people to refrain from engaging in hooliganism during the forthcoming general elections.

The Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Joseph Akinsanya, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya said it was necessary to issue the advice to the electorate in order to have hitch-free elections.

“We are appealing to the people to desist from any form of violence that can disrupt the success of the elections,” he said.

Akinsanya said there would be massive deployment of both personnel and marshals from the headquarters, Abeokuta, which would collaborate with other sister agencies in ensuring the smooth conduct and success of the elections.

He implored people to come out to exercise their civic right so that credible candidates could be elected. (NAN)