FRSC cautions motorists on hazards of rainy season

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta has advised motorists to be cautious and drive with care so as to prevent accidents during the rainy season.

Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Tuesday.

According to Abubakar, the nonchalant attitudes and impatience of motorists are responsible for majority of the road crashes.

“Rainy season is here and the rate of road crashes will likely increase. We are not relenting especially here in Delta; our men are out on the roads cautioning drivers to reduce their speed limits.

“The rainy season is the time we call for ‘special driving technics’ for drivers as most of them do not have good visibilities while it is raining.

“The moment it rains, the roads tend to be slippery. We are appealing to motorists to be more careful and be more cautious when they are behind the wheels on the highways.

“Their vehicles must have wipers and lights that are functioning effectively. Also, their tyres must be in good conditions so that both the drivers and their commuters can enjoy good ride during the rainy season,” he said.

Abubakar, who admonished motorists to shun over loading, speeding and the use of mobile phones while driving, urged them to install the speed limit devices in their vehicles especially commercial vehicles, to curtail speeding.

“I believe that if all commercial vehicles have the speed limit devices installed in their vehicles, it will have a drastic effect on the number of fatalities on our highways.

“We need to have a change of mind, and a change of attitude on speeding, overloading or in the use of mobile phones while driving; we need to change our attitudes to road safety cautions,” he said. (NAN)

