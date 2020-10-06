FRSC cautions motorists on dangerous driving in Osun State

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun State has cautioned motorists to be more careful on the roads as the year runs to an end.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, gave the warning during a “Drive Safe, Stay Safe’’ campaign on Tuesday in Ejigbo in Osun State.

Ibrahim noted that ensuring safety on the roads was a collective responsibility of everyone and not that of the FRSC alone.

“Women on wheels in particular must regard themselves as agents of change by obeying traffic rules regulations. We notice that most road users, especially women, engage in dangerous driving and over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, route violations, and they sometimes put their underage children in the front seats of their vehicles.