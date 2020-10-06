FRSC cautions motorists on dangerous driving in Osun State

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun State has cautioned motorists to be more careful on the roads as the year runs to an end.
The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, gave the warning during a “Drive Safe, Stay Safe’’ campaign on Tuesday in Ejigbo in Osun State.
Ibrahim noted that ensuring safety on the roads was a collective responsibility of everyone and not that of the FRSC alone.
“Women on wheels in particular must regard themselves as agents of change by obeying traffic rules regulations. We notice that most road users, especially women, engage in dangerous driving and over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, route violations, and they sometimes put their underage children in the front seats of their vehicles.
“Some even receive and make calls; read and send text messages while driving. All these are vices that lead to accidents and deaths and must be stopped,’’ Ibrahim said.
She said that the need to sensitise women in particular became expedient now that a large number of women now drive on the highways.
She added that the campaign would be taken to all the local government areas in the state to ensure that the message got to the grassroots.
In her remarks, Mrs Alade Olapeju-Moses the Road Safety Officers Wives Association’s spokesperson, commended the Command for the sensitisation.
She said the campaign would further awaken the consciousness of women who drive without any form of caution.
She assured that the association would continue to play its part in taking the message to every woman in the state.
Prince Tunde Ajiboye, the National Secretary, Special Marshal in the country, commended the Commission for kick-starting the event and warned road users to desist from any form of road violations.
He urged motorists and other road users to always obey traffic regulations. (NAN)
