FRSC cautions motorists against unlawful overtaking

Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Adamawa on Monday advised motorists against overtaking, overloading and use of expired tyres to avoid road accidents.


FRSC’s Sector in Adamawa, Mr Boyi Utten, gave advice in an interview with News of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.
He says that now that we are in rainy season, there is need for all road users to obey traffic rules and regulations.
According to him, violation of traffic rules and regulations may lead to loss of lives and property.

The official urged the road users to maintain the tempo.


“I want to call on the people of Adamawa to maintain the tempo, drive with care, and avoid dangerous overtaking and overloading.
“They should ensure that they have tyres while driving.’’

He warned that expired or worn-out tyres are dangerous.
Utten advised road users to ensure that their head lamps and wipers were in condition for safe trips when it rained. (NAN)

