FRSC cautions motorists against unlawful overtaking

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Adamawa on Monday advised motorists against unlawful overtaking, overloading and use of expired tyres to avoid road accidents.



FRSC’s Sector Commander in Adamawa, Mr Boyi Utten, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

He says that now that we are in the rainy season, there is the need for all road users to obey traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, violation of traffic rules and regulations may lead to loss of lives and property.



Utten stated that throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration the command did not receive any report of road accident.

The official urged the road users to maintain the tempo.



“I want to call on the people of Adamawa to maintain the tempo, drive with care, and avoid dangerous overtaking and overloading.

“They should ensure that they have good tyres while driving.’’



He warned that expired or worn-out tyres are dangerous.

Utten advised road users to ensure that their head lamps and wipers were in good condition for safe trips when it rained. (NAN)

