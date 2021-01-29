FRSC cautions motorists against speeding on roads under construction

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ore Unit, has advised motorists to avoid speeding on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway which is undergoing reconstruction. Aladenika gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, Ondo State on Friday. He said that it was important for drivers to adhere strictly to allowed speed limits on the expressway.

He said that although the pace of movement had been affected by the ongoing construction works, motorists should exercise patience in the interest of their lives and that of others. The FRSC official said that it was a universal rule for drivers to strictly obey speed limits and road closure signals while plying roads under construction. “Obeying these rules will avert possible crashes and their resultant effect on human lives. We should all work together to ensure safety on the highways,” Aladenika said.

He expressed concern with the level of speed on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway, describing it as dangerous to the lives of travellers and those working on the road. “Drivers should be willing to obey traffic rules. The recklessness on the highways is alarming,” he said.

Aladenika urged motorists to always stop for routine checks when flagged down by FRSC personnel. According to him, our interest is to make the roads safer for users. (NAN)