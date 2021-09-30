FRSC cautions motorists against night travels during ember months

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has advised motorists to shun night journeys and maintain safe speed limit during the ember months.

Oyeyemi said this at the flag off of the Ember Months Campaign on Thursday in Jos.

The theme of the campaign is: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

Represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Ayuba Gora, Oyeyemi noted that avoiding night travels and maintaining safe speed limits would reduce road accidents and deaths on the highways.

“I always want to discourage night travels, the danger in it is higher than when you travel during the day.

“The possibility of getting help at night may not be there; during the day, people can easily stop and help or even call our toll line for emergency.

“Speed has also been a major cause of road accidents and deaths on our highways. I want motorists to maintain safe speed limit especially in the ember months,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that crashes on the highways were mostly caused by human factors and not ‘demonic powers’ as it was assumed by people during the ember months.

He advised motorists to avoid rush and should always use their seat belts.

“During this period, people blame demonic powers as a main factor for crashes, but that is not true; it is a time when people try to make money. So, they rush and overload vehicles.

“I want to caution you, what will be yours will be yours even if you drive for 24 hours.

“Don’t be in a rush just to make gains, your life and that of others are precious,” he said.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said on the occasion that the state government had signed an MOU with a private company, for the establishment of computerised vehicle inspection.

Lalong, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, said that the state Traffic Management Agency would soon be introduced, to boost transport operations.

According to the governor, this development will check the security situation in the transport sector.

Earlier, the Plateau FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Alphonsus Godwin, advised motorists to avoid reckless driving and the use of phones while driving.

Godwin noted that motorists should ensure that their vehicles operated with functional speed limiting devices, adding that all passengers on board must be included in the manifest. (NAN)

