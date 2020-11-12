FRSC cautions motorists against driving under the influence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists in Ogun against driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, to minimise road accidents during the Yuletide. The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning during the inauguration of the Sango-Ota Command Ember months activities, in Ijako Tipper Park, Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2020 Ember Months Campaign has as its theme: `Drive Safe, Stay Safe.’ Umar said that during the Yuletide, vehicular and human activities increase, and driving under the influence of alcohol and intoxicating substances could lead to crashes if necessary measures were not taken. The sector commander said that most road traffic accidents in the state could be attributed to human factor, vehicle factor and road factor. “There is no evil spirit contributing to accidents during the Ember Months, but the attitudes and actions of the motorists immensely play a vital role in reducing road traffic crashes,’’ he said.

Umar said that FRSC personnel would be on the highways during the Yuletide to test motorists suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating substances. He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, especially at construction zones and bad portions of the roads, to ensure safety of lives and property. The commander stressed the need for motorists to exercise patience as some of the roads were in deplorable state. He called on motorists to refrain from using phones while driving. Earlier, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, said that the campaign was to awaken the consciousness of road users on the need to drive safe so as to stay safe

Ganiyu said that road traffic incidents were caused by human, mechanical and environmental factors, rather than spiritual ones as believed by some people. The unit commander said that human factor constitutes the major cause of road traffic accidents. Ganiyu warned motorists against infractions such as route violation, driving under influence of drugs, among others. “The FRSC will ensure continuous enlightenment using different means like the media, discussion, debate, among others,’’ he said. Also speaking, Mr Ajibade Adekunle, the Sango-Ota Area Commander, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), stressed the need for motorists to reduce their excesses on the roads. Adekunle attributed the increase in the rate of accidents across the state to carelessness on the part of motorists.(NAN)