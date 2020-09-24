FRSC cautions motorists against driving in flooded roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Enugu Command, has cautioned motorists against driving in flooded plains, roads and areas in order to avoid being tripped.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave this warning while speaking with the News Agency of (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Kalu spoke on the background of the precautions to be taken by motorists as some roads or are now overflooded in the country.

He advised motorists to avoid taking routes they are not familiar with in flooded communities.