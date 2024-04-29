FRSC cautions motorists against carrying fuel in jerry cans

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, has warned motorists against carrying jerry cans containing petroleum products during distance travels.

Mr Anthony Uga, Sector Commander, FRSC, Ogun, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Uga, who spoke while reacting to the current fuel scarcity in the state, said that carrying containers filled with petroleum products by motorists could cause explosion.

According to him, FRSC officials have been given directive to check all vehicles in order to prevent avoidable mishaps on the road.

He disclosed that motorists found carrying jerry cans containing petrol would be arrested and handed over to the police if he refused to empty the petrol into his vehicle tank. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle