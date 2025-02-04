FRSC calls for revival of Road Safety Advisory Council in Katsina

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for the revival of the Road Safety Advisory Council as part of measures to curb road traffic crashes in Katsina State.

By Zubairu Idris

The Sector Commander, Mr Aliyu Ma’aji, made the call when he paid a working visit to the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal, in his office on Tuesday.

The road safety boss said that reviving the council would play a vital role in reducing the rate of accidents leading to deaths and injuries of many.

According to him, the council is to be chaired by the vice president at the federal level and deputy governors heading the council at the state level.

Ma’aji also requested collaboration with the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of fake number plate producers in the state.

In his response, the deputy governor commended the corps for its prompt rescue operations, effective traffic control, and other road safety enforcement strategies.

He, however, urged the FRSC to sustain the tempo, promising to revive the council to ensure a reduction in the rate of accidents in the state. (NAN)