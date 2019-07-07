FRSC boss, Oyeyemi warns staff against indolence, calls for greater dedication

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called for greater dedication among personnel of the Corps in the efforts to ensure safer road environment, saying indolence among staff would not be condoned by the Management. He gave the charge at Udi, Enugu State while delivering his address to the graduating cadets of the FRSC Academy Udi, during their passing out parade held on Friday.

In a press release signed by the FRSC spokesman, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal while congratulating the cadets for enduring the rigours of the six months training enjoined them to sustain the disciplinary standards they attained during their training, noting that all that they had learnt within the period would become useful to them in their subsequent assignments.

Oyeyemi charged them to embrace hard work, honesty and dedication to duties as they formally got inducted into FRSC family stressing that as a service oriented organisation, the Corps remains committed to improved service delivery. He further restated the commitment of the Corps to ensuring safer road environment and urged all staff to recommit themselves to the spirit of hard work, selfless service and quality service delivery.

The FRSC Boss reminded the new officers to avoid acts that could undermine discipline, integrity and positive image earned by the Corps over the years, saying as a world class organisation, the standards attained by the Corps would not be allowed to be compromised. He particularly expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support to the FRSC, noting that in the last four years of his administration, the Corps has continued to enjoy unprecedented provision of logistics and staff capacity development programmes.

While praising the host community for showing hospitality to staff and cadets of the institution since its relocation in the area, Oyeyemi specially thanked the Governor of Enugu state for providing office accommodation and other logistics support at the Academy, stating that very soon the Academy would become a degree awarding institutions after it has been designated as the African Centre for study of Road Safety. He called on the Governors of the five Eastern states to emulate the Enugu example by investing in the institution.

The passing out parade which involved 753 graduating cadets and replicated in Jos and Kotangora, Niger state for Marshals Inspectorate and Road Marshals Assistants cadres respectively involved a total of 4,300 personnel. The Udi ceremony attracted large number of members of the public and had in attendance representatives of the Governor of Enugu state, service chiefs and other invited guests.

Highlight of the event was the award of prizes in different categories to the cadets who exhibited exceptional performance in the course of the training.

