FRSC Boss, Oyeyemi felicitates with Nigerians on Christmas, New Year

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. In his Christmas and New Year message, Oyeyemi congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another yuletide and urged them to celebrate with care.

In a press release by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Publi Education Officer, FRSC, Oyeyemi enjoined the drivers to drive with safety consciousness and avoid acts capable of undermining their safety and other road users who have equal right to the use of the highway. The Corps Marshal particularly warned against overloading, speeding, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving and route violation. He called on drivers of articulated vehicles including tankers to be mindful of the need to operate with minimum safety standards to avoid causing hazards to themselves and other road users.

Oyeyemi expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for the support his administration has continued to show towards the success of the campaign for safer road environment in the country. The FRSC Boss also thanked members of the National Assembly for their concern for safety and security of road users particularly through the ongoing review of the FRSC Establishment Act 2007 which would increase the present fines regime of the Corps and serve as disincentive to those with penchant for committing traffic offences.

The Corps Marshal further assured members of the public that adequate numbers of the FRSC personnel and logistics have been deployed to identified black spots across the country for effective traffic management and rescue throughout the period of the celebration and beyond. He called on members of the public immediately call FRSC Toll-free line: 122; 0700-CALL-FRSC (0700-2255-3772) or 112 for prompt response to emergency situations.

“I call on all Nigerians to celebrate with care and drive safely into the new year,” he stated.