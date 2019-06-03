FRSC boss, Oyeyemi congratulates Muslim faithful on Eid el fitr

Following the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the one month spiritual exercise, urging motorists to be safety conscious during the Sallah celebration.

According to a statement issued by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal in his Sallah message noted that Ramadan was a period of sacrifice, self denial and care for the poor and needy in the society. He therefore, called on the Muslims to sustain that spirit of kindness and consideration for others which was demonstrated during the Ramadan period beyond the Sallah celebration to reflect safety on our roads.

Oyeyemi assured members of the that FRSC in its usual commitment to making the roads safer all travelers, has made adequate preparation through massive deployment of personnel to all parts of the country, especially the major corridors to ensure efficient traffic management and free flow of traffic during the festive period. He appealed to all road users to show obedience to all traffic rules and regulations and abide by whatever instructions given to them by the FRSC and personnel of other security agencies who are working assiduously to ensure free flow of traffic and make the roads safer for all.

The Corps Marshal added that all the FRSC facilities including ambulances, tow trucks and Roadside clinics as well the Zebra formations across the country have been mobilised towards the success of the exercise. He however, solicited for cooperation from members of the public not to disregard the measures that have been put in place by the Corps to make the celebration free, safe and peaceful.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to report any emergencies to the FRSC Toll free line:122 or 070 2255 3772 for prompt response, stressing that the call centre and all operational commands of the Corps would remain open throughout the Sallah celebration and beyond.

While wishing Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, the Corps Marshal reiterated that the focus of the Sallah special operation is on light sign violation, overloading, driver licence violation; lane indiscipline and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, saying mobile court would be sitting throughout the period of the celebration to promptly try traffic violators.

“Drive carefully to save a life, because it is only the living that can celebrate,” Oyeyemi warns

