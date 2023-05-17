FRSC boss orders recall of patrol team for incivility

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has directed the immediate recall of a patrol team over incivility to a motorist.

Biu directive was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

Biu said that the behaviour of the Egbeda Unit Command patrol team as captured on camera was a complete contravention of the FRSC standard operating procedure.

“In that regard, I have directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation.

“We need to know the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action, ” he said.

Biu said that FRSC was an ISO certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise in standard when it comes to rendering public service.

“All necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately,” he said. (NAN)