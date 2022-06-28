FRSC boss gets SERVICOM outstanding performance award

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has received an outstanding performance award for effective service delivery to Nigerians from SERVICOM.

The award was conferred on the corps marshal by SERVICOM’s National Coordinator, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli and her management team on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a letter of commendation was also presented to the corps marshal.

Akajemeli said that the award which was for the management and staff of the corps for their team work, was in recognition for its visible improvement in customer service delivery.

She said that SERVICOM had in 2014 pointed out some areas that needed improvement by the corps, in its evaluation assessment carried out in the six geo-political zones.

She added that SERVICOM had continued to watch and track improvement in the corps services since then and it had evidences to show for improved quality services.

In the commendation letter, she explained that under the leadership of Oyeyemi, who had the interest and commitment to do better, ensured that Nigerians received quality and timely services.

She said that the service recognised the FRSC boss in “the establishment of a Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which transmits in four major Nigerian languages, it has helped to provide useful and valuable feedbacks to stakeholders.

“Establishment of additional 35 national driver’s license data capture centres.

“Establishment of driving proficiency centres, which has reduced the bad driving culture and habits, thereby boosting driver’s confidence.

“Establishment of Lagos driving driver’s license free plant which serve the public better and effectively addresses the need of numerous applicants seeking to obtain the national driver’s license.

“Construction of permanent FRSC office building across geo-political zones and in improving the work environment, you are indirectly boosting morale and motivating staff to do better.

“From all we have listed here, the bottom line is that you have touched the lives of Nigerians in the very tiny, honest and effective manner and for that reason we cherish your support and cooperation.”

In his response, Boboye appreciated SERVICOM for the honour, while dedicating the award to the corps management team and staff.

He added that the recognition would spur them to do better and be more responsive as they render services to Nigerians.

He, however, advised Nigerians to desist from the habit of drinking and driving to reduce cases of road accidents.(NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

