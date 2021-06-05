The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Zone RS8, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele, has condoled Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, on the passing of the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Emirate Council, Alhaji Abubakar Akanbi-Jos.

Oladele in a condolence message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday, described the late chieftain as the oldest chancellor and one of the king makers in the Ilorin Emirate Council.

He said the impact of the deceased would be sorely missed.

He prayed that Allah grant the departed kingmaker Aljanat Firdaus and give the entire emirate and his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I commiserate with our royal father, the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin emirate council and the entire family of the late Balogun Alanamu.

“I pray God to give his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said. (NAN)

