FRSC Board promotes 445 officers

August 5, 2021



 The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the promotion of 264 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Route Commanders.

The FRSC also promoted 181 Assistant Route Commanders to the rank of Deputy Route Commanders, bringing to 445 the total number of personnel promoted.

FRSC Chairman, Alhaji Bukhari , disclosed this in a Corps Public Education , Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem on in Abuja.

, who oversaw the promotion exercise, urged the newly promoted personnel to be more diligent and to rededicate themselves to achieving the organisation’s corporate mission.

He said that eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safe motoring environment were the mandate of the organisaion.

Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi said that the promotion exercise was part of FRSC’s drive towards rewarding excellence.

Oyeyemi enjoined the promoted personnel to be more committed and to put in their best, stressing that their new ranks called for more focus, dedication and commitment.

The also said that the FRSC reviewed the and second quarters performance of the National Drivers Licence Identity Management and Card Production System.

Oyeyemi pledged the corps determination to enhance the system and make it easier for motorists to acquire driver`s licence, irrespective of their locations .

According to him, to enhance the general performance of the system, the corps is keen on providing mobile workstations where driver’s licences can be processed.

“This move is geared towards entrenching ease of doing business, encourage patronage and the eradication of encumbrances encountered by applicants, especially in remote areas.  (NAN)

