FRSC Benin gets new Zonal Commanding Officer

Mr Godwin Ogagaoghene, the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 5 Office, Benin, has assumed duty.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Nekpen Ehigie, the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer on Wednesday in Benin.

Ehigie said that the movement of Ogagaoghene to the zone followed the recent redeployment of senior officers of the corps.