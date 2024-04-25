FRSC begins special operation to nab motorists driving against traffic

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced a special operation against motorists driving against traffic, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, that the operation was to prevent the bad driving habit and the attendant fatal accidents being recorded along the route.

Uga said that the exercise, which commenced on Wednesday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, would also road traffic violations in order to restore sanity in the axis.

He noted that many lives had been lost to drivers driving against one-way, especially on the route.

The sector commander said that the vehicles of offenders would be impounded and the drivers made to undergo public enlightenment for four days, and arraigned begore a mobile court for appropriate punishment.

“We, therefore, warn motorists to desist from driving against traffic, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to avoid unnecessary loss of innocent lives

“In addition, they should obey all traffic rules and regulations and install speed limit device so as to reduce mishaps on the highway,” Uga said. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle