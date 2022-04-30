FRSC begins special Eid operation in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba Command says it has deployed officers, special marshals, patrol vehicles, and ambulances to ensure free flow of traffick during the Eid el Fitr period.

Celina Williams, Taraba Sector Commander of the corps disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jalingo.

Williams said the measures put in place were also to ensure easy and prompt response to emergency situations during the festive period.

According to her,, the deployment became necessary since the celebration involved the mass movement of people across the state.

“This warrants the command to embark on special Sallah operations to ensure hitch-free celebrations in Taraba.

“Part of the activities lined up are robust public enlightenment at places of worship, motor parks, traffic control at Eid Fitr grounds, major roundabouts, and junctions,” she said.

She urged the public to guard against excessive speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, lane indiscipline, route violation, and the use of phones while driving.

According to her, driving with worn-out tyres or without spare tyres, violation of Seatbelt/child restraint, and passenger manifest violations constitute factors capable of causing fatal accidents.

Williams, who said that violators would be sanctioned, noted that the campaigns would also be in the print and electronic media to ensure adequate publicity.

“In case of any emergency, the command has provided toll-free number 122 to call for an immediate response,” she said.

Williams enjoined all to drive to stay alive, wishing everyone a joy-filled Salah celebration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

