The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has begun operation raid on recalcitrant road traffic offenders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Ochi, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Monday in Abuja.

Ochi said that the operation RAID was to ensure that all offenders committing critical traffic offences such as overloading, driving against traffic, beating of traffic light, among others, were brought to book.

He explained that recalcitrant offenders were those that have been been arrested for the same offences several times but were not willing to change.

According to him, arrangement is being done and presently we have started an operation that is targeted at recalcitrant riders and motor bikes in the outskirts of Abuja.

“This is called ‘Operation RAID’ and it will run through the month of May. We are going to enforce on recklessness too.

“It will be enforcement on all forms for recklessness including those that are not properly licensed and those without number plates.

“And of course we know that many of the motorcycles and tricycle riders did not register their keke Napep and bikes properly and thereby get themselves indulge in activities that could threaten the security of FCT,” he said.

Ochi said that the corps was working in collaboration with other sister agencies of the government to ensure total enforcement and enlightenment of motorists.

He said that FRSC would continue to adopt new strategies in order to have a safe motoring environment for everyone. (NAN)

