FRSC begins enforcement of motorcycle/tricycle rider’s licences August 1

#TrackNigeria The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will begin the enforcement of motorcycle and tricycle number plates and rider’s licence with effect from August 1.

Mr Ayobami Omiyale, Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone 4 consisting of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, made the disclosure on Monday in Jos.

Omiyale spoke when he led officers of the corps on a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council.

He said that the action had become necessary in order to trace the activities of criminals, who used the means of transportation to commit their nefarious acts.

Omiyale said that in spite of the efforts by FRSC to enhance smooth production of national driver’s licence, many drivers had yet to collect their licences.

“As at week 25 of 2019, we had a total 6,102 unclaimed licenses in the zone,” the commanding officer said.

While expressing worries over the high number of accidents on the Hawan Kibo -Jos road, he said that the road had recorded the highest number of accidents in the zone.

Omiyale said that his zone had recorded 537 road crashes this year, with 1,740 sustaining injuries while 186 people died.

According to him, 90 per cent of road accidents are caused by human factors such as overloading, speeding, drunk driving and use of phones while driving among others.

He called for the establishment of a task force, comprising of all agencies involved in maintaining safety on the roads, to ensure strict adherence to safety measures by motorists.

Omiyale called for the support of journalists, particularly in the area of public enlightenment in order to keep the nation’s roads safe.

Mr Paul Jatau, Chairman, NUJ, Plateau Council, commended the FRSC chief for the visit, pledging his members’ readiness to work with the Corps to achieve its goals. (NAN)

