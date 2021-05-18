The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday in Lokoja flagged off a campaign against excessive speeding and speed limit violation in Kogi State.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Solomon Agure while flagging off the campaign said that it was in support of the biannual UN Global Road Safety Week.

Agure said that the sixth edition of the UN Global Road Safety Week, with the theme ” Street For Life ” which started on May 17 will end of May 23.

According to him, the 2021’ edition of the global campaign is hosted by the World Health Organisation through the United Nations General Assembly.

“It is targeted at making critical road safety stakeholders; be it individuals, governmental and corporate bodies to increase awareness of road safety and make changes.

‘’Such changes will reduce the rate of fatalities and injuries whenever road traffic crashes occur,” Agure said.

He urged stakeholders to join hands with FRSC to achieve its corporate strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent in 2021.

Agure said the Safety Week campaign stipulated 30-kilmetre per hour (20 mph) speed limit as an acceptable speed limit for vehicles at cities, towns (built up areas) and villages worldwide.

He called on all drivers across the state to get ready to comply and support the move.

“Fight against speed has become a necessity because speed has been globally identified as a prevalent causative factor of road traffic crashes.

‘’Drivers should be ready to kill their speed and not lives,” he said. (NAN)

