FRSC attributes over 50 percent accidents on Lagos-Ibadan corridor to speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has attributed more than 50 per cent of road crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway to excessive speed.

Mr Anthony Uga, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

“Today, the two deaths and two injuries that were recorded on Lagos-Ibadan expressway could have been averted if the driver was not speeding.

“Excessive speeding is dangerous for the drivers, passengers in the vehicles as well as other road users.

“It is bad for drivers to over speed because sometimes it leads to loss of lives.

“We are appealing to motorists to adhere to stipulated speed limit of 100km/per hour in case of any accident, such cases could be managed, not ending in tragedy,” he said.

According to him, the FRSC had mobilised both regular and special marshals, to embark on the special patrols for Eld-el-Fitr festival.

The sector commander said that the FRSC would commence motorised patrol on Lagos-Ibadan corridor from Tuesday (April 9), to check speeding of motorists plying the route.

Uga said that the patrol was to deter motorists from speeding along this corridor, while urging them to drive according to stipulated rules, in order to be alive to celebrate.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle