FRSC attributes high rate of RTCs to drivers’ quest to regain lost hours

By Olaide Ayinde

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi command on Tuesday attributed the high rate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the state to drivers’ quest to regain lost hours.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, State Sector Commander of the corps, made this known on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Abdullahi explained that commercial drivers within the state tried to regain their lost hours in other states as soon as they got into the state.

He added that the drivers’ action was also due to the good road network in the state, noting that five major federal roads ran across the state.

“Between those five major roads that transit Bauchi, all other neighbouring states don’t have it very smooth and very good like the road network.

“In view of this, some drivers believe that any lost hours from the neighbouring states they pass through could be regained when they enter Bauchi roads,” he said.

The sector commander also said that movement of people from rural areas to the cities, who wanted to enjoy some social facilities not in the villages also had adverse effects on the roads.

He added that some of these people came to the cities in the morning and went back in the evening, transiting through the roads.

He, therefore, advocated for effective logistics that could sustain massive sensitisation and enlightenment of commercial drivers at their various motor parks.

“There’s mass pressure on the roads in Nigeria. Somebody will carry his motorcycle, travel over a 100 Kilometres and come back on the same day because they want to enjoy some things in the city that are not in the village.

“For that, there is need for improved care when we use the road but who is to do that? It is our duty to do thorough enlightenment but what does it take? it takes more than what we think is available.”

(NAN)

