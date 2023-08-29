FRSC arrests perpetrators of vehicle with dual plate numbers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Road Safety Corps Patrol teams under Corps Marshal’s directive have arrested a vehicle operating with both foreign and Nigerian plate numbers in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer,

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja.

Kazeem stated,”Pursuant to public outcry about the security risks posed by noticeable violation of road traffic regulations by some motorists who use both foreign and Nigerian number plates on the same vehicle, the Federal Road Safety Corps Patrol teams under Corps Marshal’s directive have through swift tactical operations swooped on, and arrested one of the perpetrators of that heinous crime.

“The driver with the vehicle, a Volkswagen (Golf 3) with Kano number plate (BBJ746AA) placed at the front, and a foreign one (CV 51UMC) placed at the rear was apprehended within Idu operational area of the Corps in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following adequate intelligence gathered by the tactical team.

“While the search for the vehicle in the viral video is still ongoing, the just arrested Volkswagen and the driver have been handed over to Life Camp Divisional Police Command, FCT for further questioning and possible prosecution, after concluding preliminary investigation by the Corps Intelligence Unit.

“The public, especially perpetrators of this criminal act are called to note that tactical teams of the Corps have been strategically placed to ensure that all suspects are arrested and their vehicles impounded at sight for onward prosecution.”

He recalled that the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu had directed a nationwide clampdown on all unstable, unregistered and improperly registered vehicles and the special operations is presently ongoing as the FRSC patrol teams are on the lookout to ensure the arrest of all involved.

