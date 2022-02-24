FRSC arrests alleged violators of number plates in Edo

By Deborah Coker

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Edo Command says it has arrested some motorists over alleged Number Plate Violation (NPV) in the state between January and December 2021.

Mr. Henry Benamaisia, Edo Sector Commander of the corps made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Thursday.

Benamaisia explained that in view of no fewer than 2,410 offenders arrested within the period, the command had commenced a broader enforcement on the violation.

He described the covering of number plates as part of NPV violation including using official number plates by any person on private vehicles as wrong and against the law.

He further explained that the enforcement was a collaborative exercise with sister security agencies in the state.

“The enforcement is to arrest violators of NPV, any vehicle obscuring number plate and the violators will be booked.

“Enforcement on NPV has been on, but we have decided to make it more pronounced now to the public by publicising it via announcement.

“This is to ensure that people who think it’s their right to obscure their number plates will know that it’s wrong.

“This enforcement is not targeted at only the civilians but also politicians and security agencies, as whether civilians, or politicians or security operative caught to have obscured their numbers will be prosecuted.

“No security operative is allowed to obscure his number plate or use official number on his/her private vehicle,” Benamaisia said.

The sector commander further disclosed that there was increased and renewed enforcement on Speed Limiting Device (SLD) by the command.

He said that the increased and renewed full enforcement commenced this last January as the command observed that the most crashes that occurred in January were caused by violation on SLD. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

