The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) booked a total of 846 drivers for road traffic infractions and impounded 44 vehicles in Kaduna State within the last seven days.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that the 846 drivers violated 941 traffic offences.

He listed the infractions by the drivers to include overloading, failure to install speed limiting devices, tyre violation, use of seat belt, use of phone while driving, route violation and plate numbers among others.

Mohammed said that the Corps Marshal had directed the units and commands of the corps to rid the roads and highways of rickety vehicles from March 10 to March 17, which necessitated the recent operation.

He explained that the traffic offenders were asked to pay fines, stressing that three days public enlightenment was also organised for them before they were released.

The sector commander also added that drivers of vehicles with mechanical faults were made to fix them before their release.

Mohammed said that the command would continue the operation and make sure all road users were safe.

He appealed to motorists to always comply with traffic rules and regulations, stressing that road traffic infractions were liable to be sanctioned by the law.(NAN)

