FRSC arrests 4,666 traffic offenders in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Kataina Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it arrested about 4,666 traffic offenders between January and August across the state.

Mr Ali Sule-Tanimu, the Sector Commander disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

Sule-Tanimu said that within the period under review, the offenders were arrested for committing no fewer than 5,010 offences.

“Within the period under review, our patrol men carried out a series of enforcement, and in the month of January, we accosted 479 traffic offenders, out of which the offences were 498.

“In the month of February, we arrested 663 offenders, which showed an increase in the offences committed compared to the month of January.

“We even had more in March, because we arrested 766 traffic rules and regulations’ defaulters, while in April it came down to 517.

“Most of the time, weather also determines, because by the time rain starts setting in, offences have reduced because most of the people have dropped their vehicles and gone to farms.

“And then crashes increased in this period because of the rainy season, due to over speeding while raining, burst tires and also lack of functional wipers.”

Sule-Tanimu also added that between the months of June and August, the command was able to impound 1,026 motorcycles for not having registered plate numbers.

“We have carried out a special clampdown on them, between June, July and August, and a total of 1,026 motorcycles arrested and forced to purchase the plate numbers from the board of internal revenue.

“They have to register their motorcycles then we release them, we don’t charge them at all, but we make sure they purchased the numbers.

“The essence is that, if we arrest, fine and release them, they will not buy the numbers.

“After they have obtained the plate numbers, we copied the details and the chassis numbers, so that another person will not come and present the same number.

“We also arrested 120 tricycles and also made them go and purchase the plate numbers before we released them,” he stated.

Sule-Tanimu further called on tricycle sellers to always encourage the buyers on the importance of the plate numbers.

According to him, the command had enlightened the sellers so that they could add the money for the plate numbers while selling to buyers. (NAN)

