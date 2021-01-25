FRSC arrests 2,594 traffic offenders in Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command said on Monday that it arrested no fewer than 2,594 traffic offenders in 2020.

The Corps Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Benamaisia said that the traffic offenders were arrested in connection with 3,308 offences.

He also said that about 906 them were prosecuted in the mobile court for various offences during the period under review.