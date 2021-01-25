FRSC arrests 2,594 traffic offenders in Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command said on Monday that it arrested no fewer than 2,594 traffic offenders in 2020.
The Corps Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.
Benamaisia said that the traffic offenders were arrested in connection with 3,308 offences.
He also said that about 906 them were prosecuted in the mobile court for various offences during the period under review.
He further said that 834 of those prosecuted were convicted while 72 were discharged.
The sector commander also told NAN that 446 Public Enlightenment Campaigns were carried out in the state in the same year.
He revealed that the state had recorded 254 road traffic crashes within the same period, adding that of the figure collated, 87 were fatal, 130 serious and 37 minor crashes.
“The sector command recorded 179 deaths, with 608 persons sustaining various degrees of injury.
“A total of 1,718 persons were involved in road traffic crashes in that year and this is higher when compared with the 2019 road traffic crash statistics.
“In 2020 more crashes and fatalities were recorded despite the lockdown and #EndSars protest”, he said.
Benamaisia noted that the behaviour of road users was an important determinant of a country’s road safety performance.
He urged motorists to be careful, tolerant and imbibe defensive driving culture always. (NAN)
