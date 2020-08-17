FRSC arrests 249 vehicles over number plate violation in Zamfara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zamfara said it had arrested 249 vehicles for violation of vehicle number plates rules during a special patrol.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Wohioka Uchechukwu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday.

Uchechukwu said the operation was to ensure proper registration and use of vehicles to prevent movement of firearms by criminal elements using vehicles with old number plates.

He added that the enforcement became necessary considering the security challenges facing the state. (NAN)