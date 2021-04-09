FRSC arrests 240 traffic offenders during Easter in A’Ibom – commande

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command says arrested 240 road traffic offenders during 2021 Special Easter Patrol.

Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi, disclosed this in an interview with Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Friday.

Ochi said arrests were made between April 1 and April 6 across 31 Local Government Areas during period under .

He said the offenders committed about 295 traffic offences, which include tyre violation, seatbelt violation and mechanically deficient vehicles among others.

The sector commander emphasised the need for safety for all road users, pedestrians, motorcyclists, tricycles operators and motorists of different categories of vehicles.

According to Ochi, excessive speed, dangerous, reckless driving and drunkenness are major causes of road accidents, and advised drivers should avoid these and always begin their journey on time to avoid speeding.

He expressed happiness that throughout the Easter in the state, there was no road traffic accident recorded.

Ochi cautioned drivers against driving under heavy downpour, as well as use of worn-out tyres and use of cell phones while driving.

According to him, the command will continue to engage drivers and motorists need to obey traffic rules and regulations while road.

The sector commander also said that the command would continue to embark on public enlightenment campaigns and advocacy across major motor parks in the state. (NAN)

