FRSC arrests 170 road traffic offenders in Osun

By Joshua Oladipo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says it apprehended 170 violators of various traffic rules and regulations and recorded no deaths in February.

This is contained in a statement by the Osun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Henry Benamesia, issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Monday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said only 65 of the arrested 170 traffic rule violators were educated.

“There was no record of death in the month under review; this shows the level of commitment of our officers on highways.

” We were able to make arrest of some persons charged with offenses such as speeding, dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking, among others,” he said.

According to him, the command will continue to sensitise road users on the dangers associated with reckless driving.

Benamesia, however, called on stakeholders in the transport sector to support the corps in achieving zero accident record in the state at all times . (NAN)