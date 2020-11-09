FRSC arrests 167, 783 traffic offenders nationwide in Q3

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it arrested 167, 783 traffic offenders between July and September 2020.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the offenders were arrested for over-loading, seat belt use violation, riding motorcycle without helmets, driving with shattered windscreen, driver’s licence violations, among others.