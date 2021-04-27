FRSC arrests 114, 934 offenders nationwide in Q1

April 27, 2021



The Federal Safety (FRSC) said it arrested 114, 934 people across the country between January and March for diverse offences.

The Public Education Officer, Assistant Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in .

Kazeem said that the most prevalent offence was speed violation, as failure to install speed limiting device had resulted in series of crashes in the country.

He said that other offences included seatbelt violation, use of phone while driving, failure to install speed limiting device, light violation, overloading and driving drivers licence.

According to him, the number of offenders arrested in January stood at 31,458, with 34, 508 number of offences recorded.

“In 2021, the number of offenders was 43,321 while the number of offences was 48,104 and in March, the apprehended 40,155 with which 45,074 offences were recorded.

“This brings us to the total of 114, 934 offenders with 127, 686 offences recorded nationwide in three months,” Kazeem said.

The ACM urged to always obey laws and keep their vehicles in good working condition.

He also advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face shield and observing physical distancing in vehicles. (NAN).

