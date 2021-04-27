The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it arrested 114, 934 people across the country between January and March for diverse traffic offences.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the most prevalent offence was speed violation, as failure to install speed limiting device had resulted in series of road crashes in the country.

He said that other offences included seatbelt violation, use of phone while driving, failure to install speed limiting device, traffic light violation, overloading and driving without drivers licence.

According to him, the number of offenders arrested in January stood at 31,458, with 34, 508 number of offences recorded.

“In February 2021, the number of offenders was 43,321 while the number of offences was 48,104 and in March, the Corps apprehended 40,155 with which 45,074 offences were recorded.

“This brings us to the total of 114, 934 offenders with 127, 686 offences recorded nationwide in three months,” Kazeem said.

The ACM urged motorists to always obey road traffic laws and keep their vehicles in good working condition.

He also advised motorists to observe all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face shield and observing physical distancing in vehicles. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

