FRSC arrests 1,091 traffic offenders in 7 days

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), arrested 1,091 traffic offenders in its ‘Operation Show your Driver’s Licence’ exercise, in the past seven days, its Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has said.

Ogungbemide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the offenders were arrested over expired vehicle documents, tyres and speed limiting devices.

He said that the operations were carried out simultaneously in all the 12 commands and five outposts across the state.

“On the first week of the operation, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, the total booking recorded was 1,091, out of which we generated 1,377 offenses.

“From the 1,091 bookings, we had 252 persons who were driving without valid driver’s license, while some of them were driving with no driver’s license. Others had fake licenses.”