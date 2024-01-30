 FRSC arrested 4,971 traffic offenders in Osun in 2023 – Official

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, says it arrested no fewer than 4,971 traffic offenders across the state in 2023.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamasia, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He also said that personnel from the command rescued 976 accident victims across the state during the period.

Benamasia said that during the year, the command recorded 295 accidents of diverse degrees which claimed no fewer than 211 lives.

The sector commander expressed worries at the number of deaths recorded due to accidents during the year.

”It is worrisome that we recorded 211 deaths in 2023, we are committed to doing our best to ensure that our roads are safer,” he said.

Benamasia urged motorists to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding in the interest of their lives and that of other road users.

He described road safety as a shared responsibility among stakeholders, saying,” we must work together to make our roads safer.

”Transport company owners, drivers, motor park operators, passengers and others, we are partners in the task of ensuring adequate road safety,” he said.

He said the command would continue to do its part by ensuring efficient implementation of road safety laws.

”Nobody is above the law, anybody caught violating road safety laws will be treated accordingly.” (NAN) )

By Joshua Oladipo

