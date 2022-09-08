FRSC arrest 562 road offenders, rescue 17 accident victims in Osun

By Joshua Oladipo

FRSC arrested 562 road traffic offenders and rescued 17 accident victims in Osun in August.

Its Sector Commander in Osun, Mr Paul Okpe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Thursday that road accidents in the state declined to two in August.

He added that four persons were injured in the two auto crashes.

Okpe said the Command also enlightened 196 road users on traffic regulations during the period.

“We were able to educate 196 road offenders on the importance of road traffic regulations.

“I am happy to inform you that the state did not record any traffic death in the month under review and I see this as a good thing,’’ he said.

Okpe also told NAN that 533 drivers’ licences were awaiting collection in Osun. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

