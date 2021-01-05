FRSC arraigns 30 traffic offenders in Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi says it has arraigned 30 traffic offenders before a Mobile Court in the state.

SRC, Uko O Uko, Public Education Officer of the state command, said in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“Some of the offenders were brought before the Magistrate with offences, including overloading, seat belt violation, number plate, driver’s licence and vehicle licence violations.

“His Worship, Dahiru Jega, the Mobile Court Magistrate in Kebbi, applauded the timely institution of the Mobile Court.

“He said that it would reduce the rate at which people commit traffic offences,” Uko said in the statement.

He said that the Sector Commander, Danasabe Lawal-Shehu, advised motorists within the state to abide by all Traffic Rules and Regulations.

Uko quoted Lawal-Shehu as saying that Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) caused by three major factors – human, mechanical and environmental – are avoidable.

“He also noted that the Mobile Court was part of strategies of the ongoing FRSC nationwide Special Patrol tagged ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’.

“It is geared toward mitigating road traffic crashes during the Yuletide.

“Some offenders were educated on the dangers of the violations and were allowed to go,” he said. (NAN)