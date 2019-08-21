FRSC Argungu returns four hundred and sixteen thousand Naira to road crash victims

The Argungu Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has returned the sum of four hundred and sixteen thousand naira to victims of road crash that occurred on Saturday 17 August 2019 by 0905 hrs along bye pass on Argungu – Birni Kebbi road near College Of Education, Argungu.

In release issued by the zonal public Education officer ACC Aliyu Maaji, it was revealed that the crash involved a Toyota Carina 2 with registration number YYB 117 AA and a Toyota pick up van registered AA 98 GWN. Four persons, all males were involved. Three of them were injured but no fatality. The victims sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured were conveyed to Argungu General Hospital.

The Zonal Commanding Officer ACM Kayode OLAGUNJU commended the efforts of his men and praised their integrity. He called on all officers and men in the Zone to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims. He directed the operatives to always carefully document monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and these should be promptly handed over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items. He warned that the monitoring teams will always be on the road to fish out any staff that engages in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.

The Zonal Commander further enjoined motorists to be more patiient while on the road and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid sustaining injuries or loss of lives and property on the road. He wished all road users on the road safe journey and cautioned that they should be more careful especially when it is raining or has just rained as the visibility could be impeded while the road surface may be slippery. They are advised to park and wait if the intensity of the rain is high affecting their control of the vehicles. They should be mindful of dangerous potholes that could be covered by pool of water. He advised all vehicle operators to ensure that their vehicles are road Worthy.