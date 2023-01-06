FRSC approves promotion of 1 DCM, 7 Assistant Corps Marshals

The Federal Road Safety Commission on Friday 06 January, 2023 approved the promotion of 1 Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), and 7 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM).

According to a statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem , Corps Public Education Officer,FRSC, the approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission, ratifying the resolution of the Establishment Committee of FRSC on promotion of Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

The Officer appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshal, Ann Marja is to represent the North Eastern Zone of the country following the appointment of the former DCM representing the Zone, Dauda Ali Biu as substansive Corps Marshal of the Commission.

The 7 Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal are, Corps Commander Stella Uchegbu, who is presently in charge of Special Duties in the Department of Special Duties and External Relations at the National Headquarters, Corps Commander Tukur Sifawa, the Corps Auditor, Corps Commander Anthony Oko , Corps Commander, Command and Strategy in the Operations Department, National Headquarters Abuja, Corps Commander Mohammed Kabo, presently, Sector Commander, Yobe State Command, Corps Commander Joel Dagwa, Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College (FCSC) Corps Commander Meshack A Jatau presently on course at Army War College, and Corps Commander Pauline Olaye, in charge of Pensions and Insurance at the National Headquarters Abuja.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello expressed delight over the attitude of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new ranks call for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.