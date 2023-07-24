FRSC apprehends 8,592 traffic offenders for committing 179,165 offences

By Chimezie Godfrey

Pursuant to it’s commitment towards making the highways safe, the Federal Road Safety Corps has within the second quarter of the year covering the period from April to June 2023, apprehended a total of 8,592 traffic offenders for committing 179,165 offences.

In the same period, 64,544 drivers were educated, 5,431 motor park rallies conducted and the Corps organised 1,950 Community Visits to consolidate on existing enlightenment campaigns.

In addition, 210,404 road traffic offenders were stopped while 45,335 cautioned against all manner of non compliance with traffic regulations.

In the same period, the Corps intensified it’s enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns by conducting 286 television and 2,431 Radio Programmes to reach the mass population of the motoring public.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while reacting to the data, called on the motoring public to always heed to established traffic regulations and avoid all behaviours that could trigger crashes on the roads.

