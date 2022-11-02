FRSC apprehends 113 persons for traffic violations in C/River

by Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Cross River Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has apprehended 113 traffic offenders between January and October, the Sector Commander, Mr Maikano Hassan, has said.

Maikano said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday that 39 of them were convicted by the mobile court set up by the command.

According to him, the corps recorded only 12 traffic crashes within the period under review, in which seven people died and 44 were injured.

Hassan said that 17 vehicles were involved in the road traffic crashes which were largely caused by overloading, tire and seat belt violations and speeding among others.

“My appeal to motorists is to be patient and law abiding, they should also adhere to all safety rules as provided by law,” he said.

Hassan listed violent attitude of motorists, bad road network, lack of logistics support by stakeholders as some of the challenges affecting the operations of the corps. (NAN)

