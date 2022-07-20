FRSC appoints 4 Deputy Corps Marshals

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has approved the appointment of four new Deputy Corps Marshals, who will however, proceed on terminal leave.

In a statement on Wednesday by its Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC said that the approval was given during the meeting of its board on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Kazeem said the new appointees were Olakunle Motojo, ACM Technical Services, Abayomi Olukoju, Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal, Alhassan Hussaini, ACM Administration, and Ayodele Kumapayi, Benin Zonal Commanding Officer.

“The affected officers are to proceed on their terminal leave with immediate effect,” he added.

It said Chairman of the Commission, Malam Bukhari Bello, congratulated the newly elevated officers, saying promotion was part of the efforts to reward excellence, diligence and hardwork

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, also congratulated the newly appointed officers and wished them happy retirement.

Oyeyemi said that they merited the promotions as a result of their hard work, resilience, loyalty and dedication to duty. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

